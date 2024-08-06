Vorteilswelt
Marcel Hirscher:

“I first have to learn how to race again”

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 15:42

Marcel Hirscher sets off on his trip to New Zealand on Friday, where he wants to compete in (at most) four races and become a real racer again.

Times are changing. In his first career, summer trips to the wintry southern hemisphere were not exactly among Marcel Hirscher's favorite pastimes - at the start of his second career, he is boarding the plane to New Zealand on Friday with great enthusiasm: "I'm looking forward to testing, to being able to concentrate on training. I owe the fact that I can and am allowed to do this at all to the great support in my private and professional environment."

Three weeks away from two companies and two children simply don't work without help. And the New Zealand trip is scheduled for 21 days - that's fixed. The number of races, on the other hand, is open: "A maximum of four," the 35-year-old has already decided. The first (official) race against the clock would be scheduled for August 15 in Coronet Park - the day on which Marcel will also lose his "not allowed" doping status.

No racing momentum for five years
Why are his racing commitments not yet fixed? "I first have to see how I feel when I'm skiing. Because that's the way it is: I haven't had a real racing turn for five years."

Marcel Hirscher will be competing for the Netherlands next season. (Bild: GEPA Pictures, Adobe Stoickj, Krone KREATIV,)
Marcel Hirscher will be competing for the Netherlands next season.
But what pleases Hirscher before his departure: "There is good news regarding the snow situation. It's good for training. I'm looking forward to having a starting number again for the first time."

Austria's ski stars don't set off for the winter until the second half of August. The technicians to Ushuaia (Argentina), the speed skiers to Chile.

Georg Fraisl
