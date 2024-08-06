Graz as a temporary home for artists from Belarus

And so Yakuta and Ihar also hope that their time of forced nomadism will one day be over and they can return home: "If Russia loses the war in Ukraine, that would also be a new hope for our country," says Yakuta. "Until then, like so many Belarusians currently living in exile, we will maintain the culture and language of our country and work on a new Belarus." Because if they have learned one thing: "Everything can change from one day to the next."