Opening in November
Arlberg tunnel: Everything is going according to plan with the renovation
According to Asfinag, the renovation of the Arlberg road tunnel between Tyrol and Vorarlberg will be completed as planned in November. "From today's perspective, the time and cost plan is on track," said Managing Director Andreas Fromm on Tuesday.
75 million euros will be invested in this renovation phase, with a total of 100 million euros going into the "safety and service upgrade". There should be "no further long closures" in the coming years.
Opening to traffic on November 22nd should hold
The tunnel was already closed for refurbishment from April to October 2023. A total closure was also necessary this year from April 15. The 14-kilometre-long road tunnel is due to be opened to traffic on 22 November.
In addition to the renewal of the road surface and the tunnel coating, a new toll station will be built near St. Jakob am Arlberg. This is designed to be "sustainable" and will offer "modern workplaces". 30.5 million euros are being invested in the modernization.
Work on the main tunnel drainage over a length of more than seven kilometers is now being completed, according to the freeway operator. 55,000 square meters had to be asphalted as preparatory work for the concrete surface in the tunnel. Kerbs and especially the coating of 75,000 square meters of walls and ceilings of the tunnel are currently "running at full speed".
Detour via the Arlberg Pass
The detour plan envisaged the Arlberg road (L197 or B197) via the Arlberg Pass as a regional alternative route. Large-scale alternative routes lead via Rosenheim-Munich in Germany and via Gotthard and San Bernardino in Switzerland. HGVs are only permitted to use the Arlberg Pass as part of destination and source traffic. Alternative traffic is running "without any problems", according to those responsible at Asfinag.
Nevertheless, there are delays during the travel period, especially at weekends, due to traffic congestion. Travelers should therefore allow more time for their journey.
When it opened in 1978, the Arlberg Tunnel was the longest road tunnel in the world. It is used by 8000 vehicles per day. According to Asfinag, more than 300 million euros have been invested in the safety of the tunnel since 2005.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
