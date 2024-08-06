Vorteilswelt
Middle East on the brink

Huge black box: How many missiles does Iran have?

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 15:00

The tense situation in the Middle East threatens to escalate. According to Islamic scholar Walter Posch, missile attacks from Iran or allied groups such as the Houthis and Hezbollah could be launched against Israel at any time. 

"We don't know exactly how many missiles Iran really has. It's a huge black box." The escalation in the region has long been a reality in many hot spots, the Middle East expert said in an interview with krone.tv. Of particular concern are possible sleeper cells that Iran could have activated on Israeli soil. Posch explains: "Israel's northern border remains a constant scene of skirmishes and attacks, especially by Hezbollah. There is also no peace in Gaza and the West Bank. These conflicts are not always directly related to Iran, but they are part of the bigger picture." The last rocket attack in April 2024 may have been successfully fended off by Israeli missile defenses, but the threat remains. Posch describes the Israel-Palestinian conflict as an "incessant cycle of violence" characterized by repeated military escalations and diplomatic impasses.

USA increases military presence
In anticipation of possible attacks, the US military has deployed additional troops and equipment to the region. The aim is "to ensure both deterrence and a rapid response capability", according to Posch. In recent years, there have been repeated discussions about the importance of American support for Israel. Posch explains: "It is often claimed that without American support there would be no Israel. This view is too short-sighted. The will of the Israeli people and their own capabilities are decisive. Nevertheless, the support of the USA remains of great importance."

Russia supplies weapons to Iran: what's behind it?
While the USA continues to support Israel, another development is causing a stir: Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin recently arranged for arms deliveries to Iran. The arms deliveries mainly involve electronic equipment, which is proving to be particularly problematic. Sending new systems to the Iranian armed forces just before a major conflict is extraordinary. Complicated electronics cannot simply be learned or deployed overnight." Posch analyzes the Russian motivation: "From the Russian point of view, this action is understandable. Russia is offended and Putin wants to show the West that he will not stand idly by. But from an Iranian perspective, it seems strange to buy weapons shortly before a possible attack and to present the systems at the same time."

