Huge black box: How many missiles does Iran have?

"We don't know exactly how many missiles Iran really has. It's a huge black box." The escalation in the region has long been a reality in many hot spots, the Middle East expert said in an interview with krone.tv. Of particular concern are possible sleeper cells that Iran could have activated on Israeli soil. Posch explains: "Israel's northern border remains a constant scene of skirmishes and attacks, especially by Hezbollah. There is also no peace in Gaza and the West Bank. These conflicts are not always directly related to Iran, but they are part of the bigger picture." The last rocket attack in April 2024 may have been successfully fended off by Israeli missile defenses, but the threat remains. Posch describes the Israel-Palestinian conflict as an "incessant cycle of violence" characterized by repeated military escalations and diplomatic impasses.