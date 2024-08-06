Middle East on the brink
Huge black box: How many missiles does Iran have?
The tense situation in the Middle East threatens to escalate. According to Islamic scholar Walter Posch, missile attacks from Iran or allied groups such as the Houthis and Hezbollah could be launched against Israel at any time.
"We don't know exactly how many missiles Iran really has. It's a huge black box." The escalation in the region has long been a reality in many hot spots, the Middle East expert said in an interview with krone.tv. Of particular concern are possible sleeper cells that Iran could have activated on Israeli soil. Posch explains: "Israel's northern border remains a constant scene of skirmishes and attacks, especially by Hezbollah. There is also no peace in Gaza and the West Bank. These conflicts are not always directly related to Iran, but they are part of the bigger picture." The last rocket attack in April 2024 may have been successfully fended off by Israeli missile defenses, but the threat remains. Posch describes the Israel-Palestinian conflict as an "incessant cycle of violence" characterized by repeated military escalations and diplomatic impasses.
USA increases military presence
In anticipation of possible attacks, the US military has deployed additional troops and equipment to the region. The aim is "to ensure both deterrence and a rapid response capability", according to Posch. In recent years, there have been repeated discussions about the importance of American support for Israel. Posch explains: "It is often claimed that without American support there would be no Israel. This view is too short-sighted. The will of the Israeli people and their own capabilities are decisive. Nevertheless, the support of the USA remains of great importance."
Russia supplies weapons to Iran: what's behind it?
While the USA continues to support Israel, another development is causing a stir: Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin recently arranged for arms deliveries to Iran. The arms deliveries mainly involve electronic equipment, which is proving to be particularly problematic. Sending new systems to the Iranian armed forces just before a major conflict is extraordinary. Complicated electronics cannot simply be learned or deployed overnight." Posch analyzes the Russian motivation: "From the Russian point of view, this action is understandable. Russia is offended and Putin wants to show the West that he will not stand idly by. But from an Iranian perspective, it seems strange to buy weapons shortly before a possible attack and to present the systems at the same time."
Watch the full interview in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.