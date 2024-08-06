Threat of multi-front war
Debate about Bundeswehr support for Israel
In view of the feared escalation in the conflict between Iran and Israel, there is a debate in Germany about possible military assistance for the Jewish state.
CDU foreign affairs politician Roderich Kiesewetter called on the coalition government to make a corresponding offer to the threatened country. In this context, the Chancellor's party emphasized that the protection of Israel is the raison d'être of the German state. "This is a clear promise with a very high level of responsibility. In an emergency, these big words must be followed by corresponding action," SPD MP Andreas Schwarz told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). At the same time, he stated: "We have not yet received any requests from Israel. However, I assume that the German government is prepared for this and is in contact with Israel and its Western allies on this issue."
The Chairman of the Bundestag's Defense Committee, Marcus Faber, is sceptical about a Bundeswehr deployment in the Middle East conflict. Germany should help Israel, for example by quickly approving arms exports, the FDP politician told RND. However, he added: "The Bundeswehr in Israel was not requested and could do little to help."
"Don't raise false hopes"
Jürgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, also contradicted Kiesewetter. He told WDR radio that expectations should not be raised that German fighter jets could be used to defend Israel. "I fear that the Bundeswehr would not be in a position to do so, even if we wanted to," Hardt continued.
Protecting Israel is also an Austrian reason of state
Government politicians in Vienna have also repeatedly emphasized that the protection of Israel is Austria's raison d'être. However, the country cannot hope for military assistance from Austria. After the first Iranian attack on Israel, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) made it clear that Austria's neutrality under international law also applies to Israel.
