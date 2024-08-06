Debate about Bundeswehr support for Israel

CDU foreign affairs politician Roderich Kiesewetter called on the coalition government to make a corresponding offer to the threatened country. In this context, the Chancellor's party emphasized that the protection of Israel is the raison d'être of the German state. "This is a clear promise with a very high level of responsibility. In an emergency, these big words must be followed by corresponding action," SPD MP Andreas Schwarz told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND). At the same time, he stated: "We have not yet received any requests from Israel. However, I assume that the German government is prepared for this and is in contact with Israel and its Western allies on this issue."