Greetings from Paris

The Baumanns on tour: next stop the dream factory

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 19:00

Anyone who thinks that a Hollywood photographer like Baumann only flies from A to B in a private jet has got it all wrong. He travels around the world with his wife Nelly in their caravan and has now sent the "Krone" some very special vacation snapshots. 

While Manfred Baumann mainly has big Hollywood stars in front of his lens in his professional life, he takes a much more down-to-earth approach in his private life. Together with his favorite travel companion, his wife Nelly, they (once again) head off on uncertain adventures with their well-travelled home. Most recently - as you can follow on social media - the couple strolled through Budapest, stalked Danish seals and enjoyed the breathtaking nature in Sweden and Norway.

The couple, who have been together for almost 30 years, love action! (Bild: zVg)
The couple, who have been together for almost 30 years, love action!
The next stop on the itinerary was a clear contrast to this: with cute Mickey Mouse ears and matching leis, they posed in front of the world-famous castle and landmark of the dream factory that has come to life. In Disney Land in Paris, the two voyageurs even took in a few rides before heading back to the USA soon. The star photographer will be opening his new exhibition "Reflections of Life" here in Boston on August 23.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Maria Eberhöfer
Maria Eberhöfer
