"Criminal chaos"

ÖVP and FPÖ celebrate the end of the Last Generation

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 11:47

The climate protection movement Last Generation surprisingly announced on Tuesday that it was ending its protest actions in Austria. So far, the ÖVP and FPÖ parties have come forward and expressed their joy at the end. The Blue Party in particular did not have very kind words.

"Apparently, after numerous court cases, the climate stickers have finally realized that Austria's streets are not a legal vacuum and that there is no fundamental right to their sabotage actions," said ezwa ÖVP General Secretary Christian Stocker. The "end of harassment" is therefore extremely welcome news.

Mikl-Leitner: "Good news for climate protection"
Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP), Governor of Lower Austria, echoed the same sentiment: "This insight is good news for our fellow human beings and for climate protection. After all, the often excessive actions of the last generation have turned many people against climate protection."

The words from the Freedom Party camp were more drastic. "The madness has come to an end! This is the first good action ever by the climate activists," said Lower Austrian Deputy Governor Udo Landbauer (FPÖ).

Climate stickers at a protest action in Innsbruck in May (archive photo) (Bild: Letzte Generation Österreich)
Climate stickers at a protest action in Innsbruck in May (archive photo)
(Bild: Letzte Generation Österreich)

Blue criticism of the federal government
However, the blue politician also came down hard on the turquoise-green federal government. "It has always attacked these criminal chaotic individuals with kid gloves, we should never forget that. 

"Today, hundreds of thousands of commuters and motorists who were forced into traffic jams by these 'climate terrorists' with their crazy blockade actions can finally breathe a sigh of relief," reacted FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker.

Global 2000: "Important issue brought to the fore"
Even if the actions of the "Last Generation" were controversial, they had nevertheless brought an important issue to the fore: the rapidly advancing climate crisis, Global 2000 said in a press release. The climate movement would continue to shake up society.

Franz Hollauf
Franz Hollauf
Folgen Sie uns auf