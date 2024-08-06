Five arrests
Dealer retrieved 26 kilos of cannabis from Germany
As part of an extensive narcotics investigation in the district of Gmunden, around 500 grams of herbal cannabis were seized in the home of a 23-year-old woman on May 3. After that, however, the investigation really took off. The young woman was extremely active.
After the house search, one of the young woman's drug suppliers, a 23-year-old from the district of Liezen/Styria, as well as other sub-distributors, a 27-year-old and a 23-year-old, both from the district of Gmunden, and a 29-year-old from Linz, were identified and arrested. A total of around 4630 grams of herbal cannabis, 77 grams of cannabis resin, 580 XTC tablets and small quantities of ketamine, amphetamine, cocaine, MDMA in crystalline form and psilpsychoactive mushrooms were seized.
Active for over a year
Following the conclusion of the investigation, the 23-year-old main suspect is strongly suspected of having acquired a total quantity of over 26.8 kilos of herbal cannabis in Germany in the course of recurring smuggling trips since around July 2023 (i.e. well before the cannabis release), importing it into Austria and handing it over to several sub-distributors in Bad Ischl, St. Wolfgang and Linz for resale.
38 charges
All five detainees were taken to Wels prison and are in custody. In addition, 38 other people have also been charged under the Narcotics Act.
