How important is your car to you?
For some people, their own car is just a vehicle that gets them from A to B safely. For others, however, it is synonymous with a hobby in which a lot of time, money and love is invested. For such people, it is often also a symbol of freedom and independence. The particular model plays just as important a role as its equipment and maintenance. How is it for you?
The daily commute to work is probably easier to manage by car than by public transport, especially in the countryside. And shopping and spontaneous trips into the countryside are also less complicated for many people if they have their own car. However, at a time when environmental protection and sustainability are becoming increasingly important, the question arises as to whether personal convenience should take a back seat and alternatives should be considered. Car-sharing models are a good option here.
Is having your own car an indispensable part of your life or is it more of a practical tool for when you need it? Do you like to invest a lot of time in the appearance and maintenance of your car? What factors influence your decision to own a car or not (independence, cost, convenience, etc.)? How do you see the future of mobility and what changes would you like to see? Feel free to take part in the discussion in the comments section!
