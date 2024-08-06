Twice as many guests
Why this fairy is causing cheers among tourism professionals
A music theater on Katschberg is currently showing what families want in summer - an initiative that tourism representatives see as an opportunity.
Hundreds of visitors make the pilgrimage to Katschi every week. Not to hike, but to sit in the meadow and listen intently to a forest fairy and her friends. We are talking about the family play "Samira and the Magic Book".
Even tourism representatives did not expect the performance to be so well received by guests. "The first part of the trilogy was already very popular last year, but free of charge. This year, we have almost twice as many guests. And that's despite the fact that we now charge admission," says Head of Tourism Patrick Lengdorfer.
Theater offer is increased
Because the performances really attract families to the mountain, theater tourism is to be further promoted. "This also brings locals to us. Visitors are now even staying overnight to see Samira," enthuses Lengdorfer, presenting his plans: "The third part will follow in 2025. After that, we want to offer all three parts in one year and at various locations." The Gon and Pölla valleys will also serve as locations. "We are increasing the number of performances from nine to 14 - and they will take place until the fall vacations."
The author behind the musical theater is Carolin Anna Pichler, who is writing the final part of the trilogy this winter. "It's great that it's going down well!" says the 27-year-old, looking forward to further collaboration.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.