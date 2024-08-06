Why this fairy is causing cheers among tourism professionals

Theater offer is increased

Because the performances really attract families to the mountain, theater tourism is to be further promoted. "This also brings locals to us. Visitors are now even staying overnight to see Samira," enthuses Lengdorfer, presenting his plans: "The third part will follow in 2025. After that, we want to offer all three parts in one year and at various locations." The Gon and Pölla valleys will also serve as locations. "We are increasing the number of performances from nine to 14 - and they will take place until the fall vacations."