Twice as many guests

Why this fairy is causing cheers among tourism professionals

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 16:00

A music theater on Katschberg is currently showing what families want in summer - an initiative that tourism representatives see as an opportunity.

comment0 Kommentare

Hundreds of visitors make the pilgrimage to Katschi every week. Not to hike, but to sit in the meadow and listen intently to a forest fairy and her friends. We are talking about the family play "Samira and the Magic Book".

Even tourism representatives did not expect the performance to be so well received by guests. "The first part of the trilogy was already very popular last year, but free of charge. This year, we have almost twice as many guests. And that's despite the fact that we now charge admission," says Head of Tourism Patrick Lengdorfer.

More than 300 visitors will be attracted to the Klimaarena Bergnest on Katschberg until August 28. (Bild: Roland Holitzky)
More than 300 visitors will be attracted to the Klimaarena Bergnest on Katschberg until August 28.
(Bild: Roland Holitzky)

Theater offer is increased
Because the performances really attract families to the mountain, theater tourism is to be further promoted. "This also brings locals to us. Visitors are now even staying overnight to see Samira," enthuses Lengdorfer, presenting his plans: "The third part will follow in 2025. After that, we want to offer all three parts in one year and at various locations." The Gon and Pölla valleys will also serve as locations. "We are increasing the number of performances from nine to 14 - and they will take place until the fall vacations."

The author behind the musical theater is Carolin Anna Pichler, who is writing the final part of the trilogy this winter. "It's great that it's going down well!" says the 27-year-old, looking forward to further collaboration.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Aschbacher
Elisa Aschbacher
