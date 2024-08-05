NEOS leader: “Will have to turn over every cent”

Social welfare debate: NEOS want a different model to the SPÖ

In the social welfare debate, the pink party leader wants a degressive model for child benefits in future. In Vienna, where the NEOS are in a coalition with the SPÖ, the same amount of social welfare support is paid for each child, regardless of the number of children in a family. This was recently demonstrated by the example of the Syrian family of nine, who receive 4600 euros a month in social welfare. The Pinks want a different model here than their coalition partner, the SPÖ.