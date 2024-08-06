Political will
State and city see opportunity in the UKH plan
Preserving Salzburg's accident hospital for healthcare? City and state politicians support this plan. The need would definitely be there.
What will happen to the UKH building if the accident hospital moves to the state hospital site? This is not due to happen until 2030. However, this question is now also on the political agenda in Salzburg. It would be possible, for example, for ÖGK to buy the UKH building from the General Accident Insurance Fund and use it itself for healthcare facilities. Since the "Krone" reported on this idea by ÖGK regional board member Thom Kinberger, there have been more and more supporters.
I think the idea is sensational. It would be important for the location to remain. I don't see what speaks against it.
Bernhard Auinger, Bürgermeister Stadt Salzburg (SPÖ)
Although Kinberger is on the SPÖ's ticket for the National Council elections, the black-blue provincial government also thinks the plan is a good one. "I very much welcome the proposal and will support it at all levels. On the one hand, the promised millions from the social insurance reform can be brought back to Salzburg, and on the other, the UKH site can be put to good use and used for charitable purposes," says ÖVP Health Minister Daniela Gutschi.
I very much welcome the proposal and will support it at all levels. This means that the site will be put to good use.
Daniela Gutschi, Landesrätin für Gesundheit (ÖVP)
Therewould be a lot of demand for use by the cash register
Salzburg's mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) also has a lot to gain from the idea. "I think the idea is sensational. The location is associated with health among the population and is very popular. It would be important for the city to retain it. I don't see what speaks against it," says Auinger.
As reported, the decision on the new plan will not be made in Salzburg, but at the health insurance headquarters in Vienna. Kinberger has in mind diabetes or wound care, care during the transition from hospital to retirement homes or a primary care center for the building.
