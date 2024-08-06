State and city see opportunity in the UKH plan

What will happen to the UKH building if the accident hospital moves to the state hospital site? This is not due to happen until 2030. However, this question is now also on the political agenda in Salzburg. It would be possible, for example, for ÖGK to buy the UKH building from the General Accident Insurance Fund and use it itself for healthcare facilities. Since the "Krone" reported on this idea by ÖGK regional board member Thom Kinberger, there have been more and more supporters.