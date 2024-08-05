While shaking
Horse rocked rider Kühner in the hammock
"I didn't really want to make it that exciting," smiled Max Kühner after qualifying in the individual show jumping competition. In the end, the world number three with Elektrik Blue P advanced to the final of the top 30 in 26th place despite four faults. During the anxious wait, his horse rocked him in a hammock in the stables.
That was not for the faint-hearted! At 5.09 pm, the bell rang in Versailles Palace Park for Max Kühner and his horse Elekrik Blue P. The duo mastered the first obstacles without any problems before a very slight graze occurred. After that, they went full throttle and came through without any further faults with a pretty fast time.
It's back to square one on Tuesday
At this point he was in 21st place, but there were still just under 20 pairs to go. A nail-biting ride began. He watched everything in the stables, lying in a hammock: "Blue rocked me and I cuddled him." At 17.50, it was clear that he had made it through to the final of the top 30. On Tuesday, it's back to square one from 10am.
The Tyrolean-by-choice was relieved: "I'm now looking forward to the final. It's really nice here, but it's even nicer when you can take a success with you." The world number three, who also leads the Global Champions Tour, has big plans for Tuesday.
One of the youngest horses in the field
Katharina Rhomberg was eliminated in 36th place on Colestus Cambridge with four faults but a time that was too slow. However, she was very satisfied with her performance after the tough team competition (16 faults): "It went really well. My horse is only nine years old, one of the youngest in the field. It's amazing how well he jumped."
"The disappointment is huge"
Gerfried Puck, who clearly missed out on the final with Naxcel in 52nd place, was less satisfied: "I'm very disappointed. The horse jumped extremely well and the first jumps were insanely good. I was relatively close to the water this time and then too far to the left. As a result, I made one more canter jump. That wasn't planned and changed the whole tactic."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.