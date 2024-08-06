Trial in Innsbruck
Scorched ID led to “firebug”
A 45-year-old Pole was sentenced to prison in a circumstantial evidence trial concerning a fire in Innsbruck. The incriminating factors were quite unusual.
A mysterious fire on April 17 in Innsbruck became a puzzle of the investigation results: a van went up in flames there at night, and almost a company building as well. "I had nothing to do with any of this," said the accused Pole several times, sometimes in a harsh tone.
Company premises used as a place to sleep
He had arrived in Innsbruck before the night of the fire, was looking for work and initially wanted to sleep in the nearby emergency shelter, he explained. As there was no place to sleep available, he went to the company premises in Arzl "after a few bottles of beer and vodka".
Shortly before midnight, however, a Ford Transit van went up in flames and literally exploded. As it was parked only 30 centimeters away from the company building, it was also severely damaged - damage of around 70,000 euros.
Video and witnesses incriminate Poland
The public prosecutor spoke of a "closed chain of circumstantial evidence": "There are video recordings of the man entering the company premises with a bag and a bottle," she explained. He was also seen leaving the premises with a hood on his head and staggering. After the arrest, he was found to have a blood alcohol level of 2.2 per mille.
"Possible other causes of the fire have been ruled out according to the expert opinion, so it was the fault of others and therefore arson," said the judge.
Possible other causes of the fire have been ruled out according to the expert opinion.
Die Richterin
Treacherous finds in the rubble
Further evidence, such as the burnt identity card (!) of the accused and pages with Polish Bible verses in the rubble, spoke for guilt, emphasized the chairwoman of the jury senate. With a sentencing range of ten years, three years unconditional imprisonment was imposed. The defense filed an appeal and nullity - therefore not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.