More funding for forest damage in Tyrol

Around six million forest plants throughout Tyrol

"In Schwoich alone, 200,000 forest plants are expected to be needed for reforestation. We will need up to six million forest plants throughout Tyrol over the next two years in order to gradually reforest the forest," explains Josef Geisler, Deputy Provincial Governor. However, the real work will only begin afterwards. "The plants need to be cared for and protected, it will take several years before they can develop their full function again."