More funding for forest damage in Tyrol
After the storms in June, the funds for the reforestation of Tyrol's forests are not enough. During a local inspection in Schwoich, Federal Minister Norbert Totschnig held out the prospect of additional money. This means that 28 million euros will be available this year.
The damage caused by the storms in Tyrol's forests last year had not yet all been cleared up and new damage was already being caused. As the state calculates, "two severe storms in June caused massive damage to a forest area of around 1500 hectares". The damaged timber amounts to a whopping 120,000 cubic meters. For a better comparison: you can load around 8000 trucks with it.
The municipalities of Schwoich and Söll as well as Wildschönau, Hopfgarten and Westendorf were particularly hard hit.
Our forests are particularly close to my heart. Tyrol will receive an additional 19 million euros for reforestation in the coming years.
Norbert Totschnig
An additional 19 million euros for the coming years
In Schwoich on Monday, Federal Minister Norbert Totschnig, Governor Anton Mattle and Deputy Governor Josef Geisler (all ÖVP), together with experts, took stock of the extent of the damage. The Minister of Agriculture had good news for the affected regions and a lot of money in his luggage. "Our forests are particularly close to my heart. Due to the enormous damage, the federal state of Tyrol has an additional 19 million euros at its disposal for the coming years to repair the forest damage."
A total of 28 million euros is available for this year
Five million euros are already available for this year. The reason for the increase: the 23 million euros originally allocated for this year will not be enough. The bottom line is that a total of 28 million euros is available this year. The money comes not only from the federal and state governments, but also from European Union funds.
Every euro invested in the forest helps to process damaged wood quickly and to quickly make the forest climate-ready.
Anton Mattle
The time for reforestation and clearing work is pressing. In the districts of Kufstein and Kitzbühel, around two thirds of the area is protected forest. And the bark beetle is already on the doorstep. "We have to be faster than it. The pest is just waiting to nest in the damaged wood. Every euro invested in the forest helps to process the damaged wood quickly and make the forest climate-ready," says LH Anton Mattle.
Around six million forest plants throughout Tyrol
"In Schwoich alone, 200,000 forest plants are expected to be needed for reforestation. We will need up to six million forest plants throughout Tyrol over the next two years in order to gradually reforest the forest," explains Josef Geisler, Deputy Provincial Governor. However, the real work will only begin afterwards. "The plants need to be cared for and protected, it will take several years before they can develop their full function again."
East Tyrol also badly affected
Another look at East Tyrol. This district is - and was - also particularly affected by forest damage. In five years, 3.5 million cubic meters of damaged wood were processed. If you add the wood damaged by the bark beetle, the total will be five million cubic meters by the end of 2023.
State Forestry Director Josef Fuchs comments: "An additional 1.5 million euros will be made available for the coming years from clearing levies. Around 1.5 million plants are needed per year."
