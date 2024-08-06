"Cotton Eye Joe" band
Rednex storm the Museumsquartier in Vienna
The members of the Swedish music project Rednex ("Cotton Eye Joe") stirred up Vienna for a spontaneous video shoot.
With torn robes and war paint on their faces, Rednex made the MuseumsQuartier unsafe after their performance on Sunday at the big 90s party on Vienna's Kaiserwiesen. The purpose of this was "not only" the private pleasure of the members of the Swedish music project: no, what happened here was a more or less professional music video production. The cult band proved with their guerrilla campaign that you can shoot a clip like this without much preparation.
Without further ado, they stormed the area in Vienna's city center unannounced and used everything they could get their hands on: Bystanders acted as extras and were even "allowed" to throw around liquids that could not be defined more precisely, an ice cream parlor was "raided" and lo and behold, garbage cans can also be driven. They even turned the historic fountains on Maria-Theresien-Platz between the museums into their stage.
The bizarre action was finally brought to an end by the MQ's security officers - it got too colorful for them ...
