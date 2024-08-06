Rednex storm the Museumsquartier in Vienna

With torn robes and war paint on their faces, Rednex made the MuseumsQuartier unsafe after their performance on Sunday at the big 90s party on Vienna's Kaiserwiesen. The purpose of this was "not only" the private pleasure of the members of the Swedish music project: no, what happened here was a more or less professional music video production. The cult band proved with their guerrilla campaign that you can shoot a clip like this without much preparation.