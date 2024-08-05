Vorteilswelt
Free ice cream at the Openair

Sweet reward for public transport riders at the “Krone” festival

Nachrichten
05.08.2024 13:00

From August 16 to 18, the big Linz "Krone" festival will take place with free admission at the Urfahran market area. Are you traveling by public transport? Then let us know right here in the form and get your free ice cream treat from SURACE.

Major events such as the Linz "Krone" festival, which is being held for the 23rd time this year, are always organized with the environment in mind. The Upper Austrian Transport Association and the "Krone" are keen to increase public transportation to the festival - and also to reward it: That's why there's an exclusive ice cream promotion for the first time this year!

Get to the festival with your public transport ticket and our email (Bild: OÖVV.)
Get to the festival with your public transport ticket and our email
(Bild: OÖVV.)

It'sso easy to enjoyice cream
 Simply fill in the form below, show your confirmation email on your cell phone or print it out together with your validated public transport ticket at the festival in the "Krone" meeting zone and you will receive a free Senza Gelato Naturale ice cream cup (160 ml) from SURACE - provided by the Upper Austrian Transport Association.

You will find the meeting zone opposite the main stage, see photo (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
You will find the meeting zone opposite the main stage, see photo
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

The promotion is valid on Friday (August 16) and Saturday (August 17), while stocks last. Network tickets (e.g. KlimaTicket, Freizeit-Ticket OÖ, Jugendtickets etc.) are also valid for this promotion.

If you have any questions, please contact us at karoline.singer@kronenzeitung.at.

We look forward to seeing you and to a great "Krone" festival together in Linz! The "Krone" & the Upper Austrian Transport Association

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

