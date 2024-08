Popular landlord closes his “schnitzel paradise”

24 different variations

Two of the countless variations with which he has already caused many a taste explosion among his fans. Engertsberger: "Just having a schnitzel and a cordon bleu on the menu would be too boring for me." Since July 17, for example, he has been hosting the European Schnitzel Championship, offering 24 different country variations. The country that has been ordered the most times by August 25 is the European champion. Iceland (pork schnitzel filled with ham, cheese and onion in a caramel popcorn coating) is currently in third place ahead of Sweden (turkey, bacon, rocket, cheese, potato chips coating).