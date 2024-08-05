Club denies, but:
Whatsapp message makes even more talents tremble
The economic problems with young talents in ice hockey Linz, which culminated in the sudden dissolution of the second division team Steel Wings, could now not only affect talents from the liquidated Black Wings farm team, but also younger ones. An ex-official hints at this via Whatsapp.
Is Linz's junior ice hockey team in even worse shape than just bad? One week after the Black Wings farm team Steel Wings' lightning exit, a Whatsapp message from an ex-official on vacation suggests so.
It literally says:
" . . . when Bobby Lukas and I went on vacation, all was still right with the world. I've obviously received a lot of information since the AHL withdrawal, but I want to get a personal overview of what's going on again first. Apparently after the AHL, the youth also comes under pressure. I don't understand why, there have already been very good internal talks . . . "
But even though the news item mentions at the beginning that things are "as usual going haywire" in ice hockey Linz, the cryptic suggestion that the youth team of the EHC Black Wings could now also be affected by the austerity measures is particularly worrying. Does this even mean that the entire Linz substructure is shaky?
President Peter Nader: "Nonsense!"
"Nonsense," says President Peter Nader, "the rest of the youth team will actually benefit because they will have more ice time than before!"
In the early evening on Monday, Nader will have talks with the talents who are on the street and who currently have little chance of finding (reasonably) good clubs for the coming season for various sporting, educational and professional reasons, regarding the contract terminations requested by the club.
"Situation for talents is insane"
Which may not cast the best light on the Black Wings boss. However, Patrick Harand from the players' union involved in the case attests to his "good work" in this matter, even if Harand remarks in the direction of the talents concerned: "The situation is really shit . . . - It's madness!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.