Riots continue
British rioters attack asylum shelters
Since the knife attack on children at a dance in the town of Southport, the UK has not been able to rest. With anti-Muslim riots, ultra-nationalists in several British cities have caused serious damage, especially in front of mosques and Muslim community centers, and injured police officers. On Sunday, accommodation for asylum seekers was also attacked.
A mob threw objects at the hotel in Tamworth, north-east of Birmingham, reported Sky News. Clips on social media showed fire being set to part of the building. There was no official confirmation of this. The police spoke of "violent acts of banditry" and one officer was injured.
In Rotherham in northern England, a shelter for asylum seekers was also massively attacked: Rioters smashed windows, attacked police officers and partially forced their way into the building. Ten officers were injured.
Prime Minister announces tougher crackdown
Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a crackdown. Right-wing hooligans were responsible for the riots. They would get their just punishment, said Starmer. The head of government has only been in office for a month.
The ongoing violence broke out after three girls were stabbed to death and eight other children and two adults were injured, some seriously, in the north-western English town of Southport on Monday. Rumors were spread on social media that the perpetrator was a Muslim migrant. The police emphasized that the 17-year-old suspect was born in Great Britain. His parents are from Rwanda.
