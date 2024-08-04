"Big mouth kept his word"
GOLD! US star Lyles triumphs in the 100 m sprint
Noah Lyles, the great entertainer of athletics, is the new sprint king of the world! In Paris, he proved that he not only has a big mouth, but also flew to victory in the 100 m sprint in 9.79 seconds, as he has repeatedly announced, thus winning the most coveted gold in Olympic athletics. In an amazing run, however, he was only five thousandths ahead of Kishane Thompson from Jamaica in the end ...
"I'm going to win, that's what I always do," said the 27-year-old. He had already been world champion six times, winning gold three times at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest - including in the 100 m for the first time. In Tokyo, he won bronze in the 200 m, but now he is at the top of the podium. And in the royal sprint.
17th gold for the USA in Olympic 100 m history
Lyles won the 17th gold for the USA in the 100 m in Olympic history since 1896. The last gold was won by Justin Gatlin in Athens in 2004. Now the Americans' drought has come to an end. But what a fabulous thriller it was in Paris: Lyles finished in 9.784, just five thousandths ahead of Thompson, who took silver in 9.789. Fred Kerley (USA) won bronze in 9.81 seconds.
Lyles had announced his great form this year. In London, he ran a personal best of 9.81 at the Diamond League and announced big things for the Games in Paris: "I'm going for four gold medals!" He is already the favorite in the 200 m, and he also wants to win the 4 x 100 m and 4 x 400 m Olympics with the US relay teams. Four gold medals at the same Games as Jesse Owens in Berlin 1936 and Carl Lewis in Los Angeles 1984 are his goal. In almost all reports about Noah Lyles' dream, however, it has been forgotten that the great Paavo Nurmi won five gold medals here in Paris exactly 100 years ago.
Lyles, incidentally an extremely good gymnast in his youth, has become more and more of a showman in recent years - after Usain Bolt's wedding. The public loves him, he is celebrated - like here in Paris. He himself likes to call himself a "rapper and artist" - show as business. Now he has increased his market value to the extreme with the longed-for 100 m gold ...
Gold for the Ukraine
As expected, world record holder Yarolava Machuchikh won gold in the women's high jump. The Ukrainian became the Olympic champion with a jump of 2.00 m in her first attempt. Australia's Nicola Olyslagers also jumped 2.00 m, but only on her third attempt, taking silver.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
