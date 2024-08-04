GOLD! US star Lyles triumphs in the 100 m sprint

Lyles had announced his great form this year. In London, he ran a personal best of 9.81 at the Diamond League and announced big things for the Games in Paris: "I'm going for four gold medals!" He is already the favorite in the 200 m, and he also wants to win the 4 x 100 m and 4 x 400 m Olympics with the US relay teams. Four gold medals at the same Games as Jesse Owens in Berlin 1936 and Carl Lewis in Los Angeles 1984 are his goal. In almost all reports about Noah Lyles' dream, however, it has been forgotten that the great Paavo Nurmi won five gold medals here in Paris exactly 100 years ago.