Fixed! Young star Prass leaves champions Sturm Graz

According to Schicker, Prass will travel to Bologna on Monday for a medical check. The lawyers will also check the transfer contract. "I think that he will have a new club tomorrow or the day after tomorrow at the latest," said Sturm's sporting director on Sunday evening in the program "Talk und Tore". Prass still has a contract in Graz until the summer of 2026. 10 to 15 million euros was recently rumored as the transfer fee for the 23-year-old, who attracted attention as a left-back with two assists at the European Championships in Germany.