After 0:1 at BW Linz
Austria coach Helm: “We have enough quality!”
You can read what the victors and losers had to say after the clash between FC Blau-Weiß Linz and FK Austria Wien HERE!
Gerald Scheiblehner (BW Linz coach): "First of all, we're delighted with this start. It was a very mature team performance, we defended the goal very well together. We were mentally very stable, especially in the first half. After the change at half-time, we did much better. We said at half-time that we had to make pinpricks. We showed that we've matured a lot as a team. It was a decision for Blau-Weiß Linz in the summer."
Simon Seidl (BW Linz goalscorer): "We threw ourselves into every shot. I had problems in preparation, I couldn't cope with the high workload and had problems with my adductors. The coach spoke to me during the week and said that games are often only decided at the end. When the goalkeeper has the ball, I try to go deep because he plays outstanding long balls."
Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "We didn't have any organizational problems, created scoring chances, but the ball didn't want to cross the line. The goal we conceded is too easy, it shouldn't happen in this form. We have enough quality in our squad. Unfortunately, we didn't get off to a good start. Every game has its own story. We were very confident in the cup. Today we didn't execute the plan badly. Games are usually decided in the penalty areas, and we were too poor there. We lacked the final punch to turn the game in our favor. Of course I understand the fans' displeasure, but we're also annoyed with ourselves."
