Austria coach Helm: “We have enough quality!”

Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "We didn't have any organizational problems, created scoring chances, but the ball didn't want to cross the line. The goal we conceded is too easy, it shouldn't happen in this form. We have enough quality in our squad. Unfortunately, we didn't get off to a good start. Every game has its own story. We were very confident in the cup. Today we didn't execute the plan badly. Games are usually decided in the penalty areas, and we were too poor there. We lacked the final punch to turn the game in our favor. Of course I understand the fans' displeasure, but we're also annoyed with ourselves."