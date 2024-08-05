Dispute continues
Debate: fight for environmental protection not over
The danger that Salzburg could become less attractive as a business location is now causing politicians to cry out. On Saturday, Peter Buchmüller, President of the Salzburg Chamber of Commerce (WKS), announced that the State Environmental Ombudsman's Office (LUA) is to be "disempowered". According to him, Salzburg is threatened with a massive loss of attractiveness as a business location.
Svazek: "Reform is coming. "
The reason for this was the complaints from the Nature Conservation Association and LUA against a positive nature conservation decision for the expansion of the Schlotterer company in Adnet. Deputy governor and environmental officer Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) has long wanted to curtail the LUA's powers. This is to happen in the next Provincial Nature Conservation Act. She says: "My critical stance on the LUA is well known. With this in mind, there will also be a reform this year."
Berthold: "The economy also needs intact nature. "
The amendment to the law is already under review. Much to the displeasure of the Salzburg Greens. Club leader Martina Berthold: "By law, the LUA represents the interests of nature and should preserve our natural environment as the basis of life. That is their job. With every restriction of its tasks, we harm ourselves."
Schlotterer is an important and good employer in the region. However, we must take a critical look when so many forest and meadow areas are sealed. Berthold continued: "We Greens refuse to play off jobs and nature conservation against each other. The economy also needs an intact natural environment."
