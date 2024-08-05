Debate: fight for environmental protection not over

Svazek: "Reform is coming. "

The reason for this was the complaints from the Nature Conservation Association and LUA against a positive nature conservation decision for the expansion of the Schlotterer company in Adnet. Deputy governor and environmental officer Marlene Svazek (FPÖ) has long wanted to curtail the LUA's powers. This is to happen in the next Provincial Nature Conservation Act. She says: "My critical stance on the LUA is well known. With this in mind, there will also be a reform this year."