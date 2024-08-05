Waidmann’s Heil and Linzer Torte to savor

Vanilla ice cream in particular can also be enjoyed without hesitation in Upper Austria: The Chamber of Labor took samples in eleven parlors in Steyr, Traun and Wels. All were found to be in order. In the branches of Konditorei Jindrak in Linz, customers most frequently buy strawberry and chocolate-cherry ice cream. Last year, the "Linzertorte" variety with currant and cinnamon was added to the range and is now being offered again. You pay 1.90 euros for a scoop here. Managing Director Leo Jindrak is just as satisfied as the operators of the other ice cream parlors: "The season is going very well."