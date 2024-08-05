Creative ice cream flavors
Waidmann’s Heil and Linzer Torte to savor
High season in Upper Austria's ice cream parlors despite some high prices. In addition to classics such as vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, original ice cream flavors are particularly popular this year. And one thing is also very clear: people are not being put off by the higher prices.
"So far, we've sold more than last year," says Andreas Resch from Buburuza in Steyr. Ice cream is not available in scoops here, but in portions of different flavors. The smallest costs 2.20 euros. Of the 300 flavors that Resch offers on a rotating basis, "chocolate banana" is the most popular.
Mixture of pistachios and rum truffles
At the Giovanni ice cream parlor in Bad Ischl, the classics are more popular: "Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and stracciatella have been the most popular flavors for 35 years," says operator Martin Dorfer. But he also offers unusual and original flavors: New this summer is "Waidmanns Heil", a mixture of pistachio and rum truffle ice cream. Guests can get a normal scoop for 2.10 euros, a mixed scoop with two flavors for 2.90 euros.
Good quality marks for the classic vanilla
Venar Dira from Coccinella Eis in Wels is also satisfied with sales. At 1.80 euros per scoop, this parlor is significantly cheaper. The classic vanilla ice cream is also a popular choice here, as are yoghurt, Amarena and cookie ice creams. The new "Swiss Chocolate" flavor with chocolate from Switzerland and raspberries is also popular.
Vanilla ice cream in particular can also be enjoyed without hesitation in Upper Austria: The Chamber of Labor took samples in eleven parlors in Steyr, Traun and Wels. All were found to be in order. In the branches of Konditorei Jindrak in Linz, customers most frequently buy strawberry and chocolate-cherry ice cream. Last year, the "Linzertorte" variety with currant and cinnamon was added to the range and is now being offered again. You pay 1.90 euros for a scoop here. Managing Director Leo Jindrak is just as satisfied as the operators of the other ice cream parlors: "The season is going very well."
EUR 2.40 for specialty varieties
Linz parlors, where the ice cream is significantly more expensive, also make a lot of sales. The Eis-Greissler, where a scoop costs EUR 2.30, even more than last summer. "We sell the most 'Butterkeks', 'Griesschmarrn' and 'White Chocolate Brownie'," says Siri Wurper. One new product is "Blumenwiese", a variety consisting of milk ice cream with lemon and herbs.
At Surace, customers are also not put off by the 2.20 and 2.40 euros for special varieties. One of these, "Cookie Lotus", is new to the range this year and is often bought. Pistachio and hazelnut ice cream are also popular.
Many Upper Austrians are not bothered by the higher prices. "The price is reasonable for the quality," says Eis-Greissler customer Johanna Strasser, for example.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.