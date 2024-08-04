Aggressive behavior
After several warnings, the handcuffs clicked
An identity check in Zell am See got out of hand on Saturday evening. Presumably in an attempt to steal a moped, a 35-year-old man became so aggressive that he tried to flee and was ultimately arrested. The police also found a small bag of white powder in his clothing.
In Zell am See on Saturday evening, an Austrian was tampering with a moped. The e-scooter lying around and a rucksack also lying on the ground prompted the officers to carry out an identity check. The 35-year-old was obviously in an impaired state. He stated that he had ridden the e-scooter from the station to the stopping point.
He was unable to explain why he was handling the scooter. Did he want to steal it? "We can't confirm that at this time," Salzburg police said. A breathalyzer test during the check was negative, the man refused a rapid drug test, as well as a clinical examination.
White powder hidden in his socks
In addition, the man became increasingly aggressive, began to insult the police officers and did not stop despite warnings and announcements of arrest. And after several warnings, the handcuffs clicked - he was provisionally arrested.
In retrospect, the 35-year-old's behavior can probably be explained: The police found a small bag containing 2.3 grams of white powder, presumably cocaine, in his sock. The charge follows.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
