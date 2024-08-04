24 hours on the slatted floor: Hematomas & pain

Martin Balluch from the Association Against Animal Factories (VGT) was present at times: "The two animal rights activists have red bruises and hematomas. It is unbelievable what we are doing to the pigs and cattle with the fully slatted floor. Such torture cannot be justified by prices, however cheap they may be." The regulation on pig farming stipulates that pigs must have a physically comfortable, clean lying area. Balluch: "This is clearly not the case on fully slatted floors. But, as is so often the case, the laws for the protection of animals are not enforced. That is why we are calling for a very clear and explicit ban on fully slatted floors together with mandatory straw bedding. Cheap production on the backs of animals is not compatible with our society's understanding of morality!"