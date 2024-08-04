Gasthof Hopf
Inn with a lot of tradition and passion
An inn with history and tradition: Gerfried Hopf, his family and his team are particularly proud of the "Krone" award for Villach's most popular inn!
The history of Gasthof Hopf goes back to 1959. "Back then, my grandparents came to Villach and were looking for a new job. They found what they were looking for in St. Magdalen - and bought the inn, which was already traditional at the time," says Gerfried Hopf proudly during a visit to the "Krone". And the father of the family continues to talk about the history.
"Back then, the building was about half of what it is today. Everything was old, there was no running water in the guest rooms and only one toilet facility in the corridor for everyone. There was also a small pigsty behind the house." Over the years, his parents and later he himself invested in it. "We laughed and cried, overcame crises by sticking together - and experienced many wonderful moments."
And so Gasthof Hopf is now successfully run by the 3rd generation. "There is a lot of passion and my own personal touch in our inn. Everything is based on the motto 'tried and tested meets modern'. We stand for quality and a cozy, familiar atmosphere where everyone feels at home." This was confirmed by the numerous votes from guests, who voted the restaurant into first place in the "Krone" restaurant competition in the Villach district.
"Krone" award for the 20th anniversary
"We cook with a seasonal menu that is always changing - and adapts to the time of year. But of course the classics are always on the menu. The fact that I can celebrate my 20 years of independence this year with the award for the best restaurant in Villach makes me and all of us particularly happy."
