Shock at the scene of the accident
One dead in traffic accident in southern Burgenland
Shocking scenes unfolded on Sunday after a tragic accident on the B63a in the district of Oberwart (Burgenland). A few minutes after a female driver (48) was killed in an accident, her husband heard about the drama and burst into tears at the scene. Four accident victims, some of them seriously injured, are in hospital.
It is assumed that the Hungarian woman was on her way to work on the B63a towards Oberwart early in the morning on Sunday. However, the woman did not arrive and the journey ended tragically. At around 5.45 a.m., the Hungarian woman's silver car collided with an oncoming estate car and a following car for reasons that are as yet unexplained.
A picture of horror
All that remained of the vehicles were piles of wreckage. Car parts were whirled through the air in the violent collision, and pieces of the wreckage were scattered on the road within a radius of 150 meters. It was too late to help the Hungarian driver. Two occupants of the other car suffered serious injuries and two others sustained minor injuries. All four patients are being treated in hospital.
Relatives in shock
By the time the ambulance, fire department, police and the C16 emergency helicopter team were on the scene, the husband of the deceased had already arrived at the scene of the accident. The relatives were in shock. In their grief, they burst into tears. Helpers immediately attended to the distraught man.
According to initial reports, the accident was probably not a head-on crash. The exact cause of the fatal collision is currently being investigated. An expert is also on site.
