After a scary start

Will the 1st coach be thrown out after round 1?

Nachrichten
03.08.2024 23:05

After a tough fight to avoid relegation at the end of last season, an embarrassing exit in the first round of the ÖFB Cup at regional league team Donaufeld and now a not really encouraging 1:2 at the start of the new season - the fact that things have not been going well at SCR Altach for a long time could now lead to personnel consequences! Coach Joachim Standfest seems to be severely counted out ...

Altach sporting director Roland Kirchler made no secret of his mood after losing the season opener against WSG Tirol in front of a home crowd. "We expected more, these two games were shocking. We didn't put anything on the pitch that we had imagined," the 53-year-old told Sky Sport Austria.

"... it's unacceptable to put in a performance like that!"
They showed no passion and "once again" got off to a poor start to a game. "With this preparation, it can't be that you then put in such a performance," said Kirchler, showing a complete lack of understanding for the Rheindörfler's performance - which also made the fans in the Ländle red in the face and prompted many to shout "coach out".

"There will be a decision next week!"
There was no job guarantee for coach Standfest on Kirchler's part - quite the opposite: "It's clear that things haven't improved - we don't need to talk about it. We started with the coach a year ago and are now going through a really bad phase," said the sporting director. "Either he leaves or he stays - there will be a decision next week, that's quite clear."

Hannes Maierhofer
Hannes Maierhofer
