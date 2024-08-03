Will the 1st coach be thrown out after round 1?

"... it's unacceptable to put in a performance like that!"

They showed no passion and "once again" got off to a poor start to a game. "With this preparation, it can't be that you then put in such a performance," said Kirchler, showing a complete lack of understanding for the Rheindörfler's performance - which also made the fans in the Ländle red in the face and prompted many to shout "coach out".