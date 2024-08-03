Ninth gold medal for US swimmer Ledecky!

Two-time world record holder

Ledecky has also collected a record 21 world titles since her 2012 Olympic gold medal debut as a 15-year-old. She also holds the world records in the 800m and 1,500m on both the short and long track. In Paris, she already won the 1,500 m outright and took bronze in the 400 m. She won the 800 m - for the fourth time in a row at the Olympics - in 8:11.04 minutes, well ahead of Australia's Ariarne Titmus. "It's a huge relief. I put a lot of pressure on myself because I had already won the 800 three times. I wanted the gold for Team USA, that was very important to me, I got the job done," said Ledecky.