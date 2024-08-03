Harris versus Trump: Dispute over channel and time

Biden's TV appearance triggered a political avalanche

Trump and incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden had originally agreed on two TV debates, the second of which was to take place on September 10. Biden's disastrous performance in the first TV debate against Trump at the end of June triggered the political avalanche that ultimately led to the Democrat's withdrawal from the presidential election campaign and paved the way for Harris. The 59-year-old now wants to run against Trump in Biden's place in the presidential election at the beginning of November.