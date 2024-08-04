New Internet scam
Young man from Burgenland blackmails victim with sex photos
A 17-year-old boy fell into the clutches of an unscrupulous criminal via the Internet who wanted to obtain money by blackmailing him.
Evil game with pornography! "That scared me. I almost flinched" A young man from Burgenland suffered psychological terror from a criminal. When the 17-year-old looked at recent posts on the Instagram platform in the middle of the night, an unknown person contacted him directly.
Sex and nude photos
The stranger got straight to the point and asked the user to send him 100 euros. Shortly afterwards, the intrusive perpetrator wanted even more money, while at the same time sending offensive sex and nude photos of the victim and images with obscene scenes. "Either you pay immediately or I will go public with these pictures," the blackmailer wrote in English. Specifically, the cyber criminal threatened to send the lewd photo material to all of the 17-year-old's acquaintances on Instagram.
Indecent postings
The young man from the Oberpullendorf district was not sure whether the indecent postings with his likeness were fake photos or original images from his archive.
Report to the police
In any case, he deleted all of the blackmailer's data, reported the incident to the Instagram operator and filed a complaint with the police. However, according to the current state of the investigation, the perpetrator did not have access to his account. However, it is clear that more and more young people are seeking help because they are being blackmailed with nude photos that they have sent via social media.
