An emotional reunion

"At the start of our shift, we were alerted to a traffic accident where resuscitation was already underway. And when we arrived at the scene, we found the lady unconscious. She was bleeding all over and it was dark. We then tried to get her into our vehicle as quickly as possible so that we could take better care of her and treat and stabilize her, and then we also anaesthetized her," say Musti and Alex, who were in the ambulance service that evening.