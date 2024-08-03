Pilot project
Unbelievable how this athlete tortured himself
In March, trampoline jumper Benny Wizani tore his cruciate ligament and did not have an operation. Instead, he worked many hours a day with his physiotherapist. Jakob Wallentin says: "It was a pilot project to see if it was possible." And it was possible. After an unbelievable ordeal, Benny Wizani was actually able to compete at the Olympics.
As a layman, you might think: the forces acting on the knee when trampolining are insanely high. It's definitely not possible with a torn cruciate ligament. But Benny Wizani, physiotherapist Jakob Wallentin and trainer Willi Wöber believed in it.
The big dream almost came true on Tuesday
The dream almost came to nothing on Tuesday when Wizani landed next to the trampoline during training. But with twelve hours of physiotherapy a day, the 23-year-old was ready. He was able to block out the pain with a tablet, the competition adrenaline, the many friends in the hall and the atmosphere in the Bercy Arena, which was sold out with 15,000 fans: "It was overwhelming, I've never experienced anything like it."
Startedwith 20-centimeter jumps in June
Coach Willi Wöber said: "We started with 20-centimeter jumps in June and now he was able to jump a free skate. We could hardly have imagined that ourselves." The man who made this possible is Jakob Wallentin. The physiotherapist and former trampoline jumper explained: "It was a pilot project to see if something like this is even possible."
"There was a lot of wrangling, tears were shed"
Benny's conclusion: "The last few months have been the most exhausting time of my life, I've struggled a lot with myself and there have been tears at home. But it has paid off. I'm very proud that I didn't give up." Even though Tullner, who lives in Vienna, finished 15th in the qualifiers, he is one of the biggest winners of the hearts in Paris.
Now the operation awaits after the Games. Benny then sets his sights on the 2028 Olympics.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
