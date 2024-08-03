Vocal cord injury
Over and out: Aerosmith will never tour again!
The legendary US rock band Aerosmith has decided not to go on tour again. The farewell tour planned for the fall and winter has also been canceled. One consolation: the band is not breaking up.
The reason is an irreparable vocal cord injury to singer Steven Tyler (76). "We have made a heartbreaking and difficult but necessary decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage."
The band, founded in Boston in 1970, had already started their farewell tour in North America last year, but then interrupted it due to Tyler's vocal cord injury. The singer suffered the injury during a show. Since then, he has been working on getting his voice back to where it was before his injury.
"We always wanted to blow you away when we perform. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other." However, he says it is now clear that a full recovery is not possible. "We saw how he struggled, even though he had the best medical team at his side."
"We are indescribably grateful"
Aerosmith enjoyed worldwide success in the 80s and 90s with songs such as "I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing", "Crazy", "Livin' On The Edge", "Amazing" and "Janie's Got A Gun". "We are indescribably grateful to everyone who wanted to go on tour with us one last time," the band continued. "One last thank you to you - the best fans on planet earth. Play our music loud, now and forever."
A piece of music history ends
The band's announcement marks the end of a piece of music history. But not quite - Aerosmith is not disbanding. They are merely saying goodbye to the tour stage. Fans who have already bought tickets will be refunded.
As part of the "Peace Out" farewell tour, the band had planned several stadium appearances in the USA and Canada between September and February, according to the New York Times.
