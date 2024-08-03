Task against Khelif: 10,000 dollars for that

"Protect every female boxer"

Carini finally left the ring in tears. And she is now being compensated for that. "I can assure you that we will protect every female boxer," says IBA boss Kremlev. In this case, even financially. The International Boxing Association is "donating" Carini the small sum of 100,000 dollars, around 92,000 euros. That is exactly as much as the (yet to be determined) Olympic champion will collect from the IOC for her gold medal. 50,000 dollars of this will go directly to Carini, the rest to the coaching team and the national federation.