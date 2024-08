Salzburg swimmers continue to hoard medals

A successful second day for the SU Generali Salzburg swimmers at the national championships in Innsbruck. Four medals went to the team of President Clemens Weis. Above all, Luka Mladenovic (100 meter breaststroke) and Luca Karl (1500 meter freestyle) were crowned state champions. Behind them, Anastasia Tichy won her first medal in the Tyrolean capital. The Salzburg native, who is studying in the USA, won a bronze medal in the 100 meter butterfly. After these competitions, Tichy will also travel back to America to begin her second of four years of college.