After the Southport attack
Riots: mosques increase security measures
Following the bloody knife attack on children at a dance event in the British town of Southport, there have been renewed riots by right-wing extremists. Local mosques have now increased their security measures.
In the north-eastern English city of Sunderland, some people attacked police officers near a mosque with stones and beer cans, according to the British news agency PA. A car was set on fire and a cab attacked. A well-known right-wing extremist had called for the rally.
"This is crime and chaos"
The mayor of the North East region, Kim McGuinness from the ruling Labour Party, criticized the riots. "These are not protests. This is crime and mayhem. You do not speak for Sunderland," she wrote on the X platform.
Protests over the bloodshed in Southport have escalated again in the UK. In the north-eastern English city of Sunderland, some people attacked police officers near a mosque with stones and beer cans, according to the British news agency PA. A car is said to have been attacked. A well-known right-wing extremist had called for the rally.
False information about the identity of the attacker
Ultra-nationalists claim that the authorities are concealing the true identity of the attacker, who stabbed three girls to death on Monday and injured other children and two adults, some of them seriously. Rumors had been spread on social media that the perpetrator was a Muslim asylum seeker. The police emphasize that the 17-year-old suspect was born in Great Britain. His parents are from Rwanda.
Right-wing rallies were also expected in other cities at the weekend. In some cases, counter-protests were planned. Numerous mosques stepped up their security measures.
There had already been riots in several cities over the past few days, including in London's government district. More than 110 people were arrested in the British capital alone. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a crackdown on rioters. He visited Southport again today and spoke to doctors at the children's hospital, among others.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.