Leon case: acquittal for dad and now what?

Rejection of kindergarten as a motive for murder?

Completely overwhelmed with the severely impaired Leon - the motive that the public prosecutor presented to the jury for the accused murder of the six-year-old. Shortly beforehand, the parents found out that they had been refused a place at a kindergarten. And looking after the boy was not easy in other respects either; a lot had to be sacrificed. But not only Leon's dad, but also his mother spoke of an improvement in his symptoms, a lot of support from the family and constant hope. "I never had a thousand percent doubt about my husband's innocence," said the woman in the witness box.