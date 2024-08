Fourth gold medal for Frenchman Teddy Riner

Riner is the biggest star in his sport and now also the record winner. Japan's Tadahiro Nomura had triumphed three times in a row between 1996 and 2004. In the team event on Saturday, he could win his seventh medal in his fifth Olympic appearance. The heavyweight won individual bronze in Beijing and Tokyo in 2008. He has also been world champion eleven times. At the opening ceremony of his home games, the judo ace lit the Olympic flame together with former track and field athlete Marie-José Pérec.