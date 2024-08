Ouch! VSV crack Rebernig had to go under the knife

Villach's Sturm tank Maxi Rebernig felt pain in his knee during the VSV players' free training session in the already prepared rink - free joint bodies were found, which were surgically removed yesterday. "My knee was swollen after skating and I wanted to get rid of it. But it was only a minor procedure. I hope to be fully fit for the start of the season," emphasizes the 23-year-old. According to the Villach medical department, Rebernig will be out for around four weeks and will then return to training soon.