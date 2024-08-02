Automatically stored draft

Use 85 percent of the electricity generated yourself

With the Smart Wallbox+, you can maximize the self-consumption of your self-generated solar power. Up to 85% of the electricity generated can be used directly, making charging your electric car virtually free of charge! In contrast to feeding surplus electricity into the grid, which is only remunerated at around eight cents per kilowatt hour, using solar power for your electric car is much more economical - a double profit for you.