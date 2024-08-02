Automatically stored draft

Vorteilswelt
Photovoltaic power

Nachrichten
02.08.2024 16:04

With the new Smart Wallbox+, you can use the full power of your photovoltaic system: charge your electric car almost free of charge - and save up to 85 percent on energy costs.

The future is electric - and the best way to do this is with solar energy. By combining an electric car with a photovoltaic system and the new Smart Wallbox+, you can not only protect the environment, but also significantly reduce your energy costs.

By combining an electric car with a PV system, you can significantly reduce your energy costs. (Bild: Krone Sonne)
By combining an electric car with a PV system, you can significantly reduce your energy costs.
Use 85 percent of the electricity generated yourself
With the Smart Wallbox+, you can maximize the self-consumption of your self-generated solar power. Up to 85% of the electricity generated can be used directly, making charging your electric car virtually free of charge! In contrast to feeding surplus electricity into the grid, which is only remunerated at around eight cents per kilowatt hour, using solar power for your electric car is much more economical - a double profit for you.

All-in-Sun solution

  • All-in-Sun solution incl. grid and subsidy processing, hardware, installation & all administrative work from just €54/month
  • Single-phase PV-Point emergency power supply included free of charge
  • Fronius premium inverters from Austria with 15-year product warranty
  • Premium BYD storage system with 15-year warranty Krone Sonne as a reliable partner for the life of your PV system (> 25 years)

Benefit from current subsidies now
A practical example illustrates the advantages: instead of using grid electricity, which currently costs around 30 cents per kilowatt hour, you can charge your electric car with self-generated solar power and save considerably with every "solar kilometer". The switch is also financially worthwhile. In 2024, the purchase of electric cars will be subsidized with up to 5000 euros - private individuals will receive up to 600 euros for the Smart Wallbox+.

With maximum self-consumption of your solar power and the comprehensive subsidies in Austria, electromobility is becoming increasingly attractive. Take advantage of this opportunity and benefit from the combination of PV system, storage system and Smart Wallbox+ - the perfect combination for a sustainable and cost-efficient future.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sandra Beck
Sandra Beck
