Bayern’s champion coach attacks in the Westliga

In the previous season, western league side Imst had already been admitted to the second division, but failed to gain promotion in sporting terms (only tenth place in the table). This year, the Tyroleans want to go for it. The club bosses have brought in a new coach in Jens Scheuer. The German has a Bundesliga championship title with the women of Bayern Munich from 2021 on his CV and is now back in the men's game. The other Tyrolean clubs (Reichenau, Schwaz, Kufstein, Kitzbühel) have also strengthened their squads and should not be underestimated.