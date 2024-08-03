The event highlights
It’s all happening in the city in August!
Summer is flying by, but there are still plenty of events to come. We have picked out the best ones.
All those who have already left their vacation behind and are spending August in Vienna need not despair, because there is a wealth of events:
- "90s Super Show": tonight, the Kaiserwiese in the Prater will be transformed into a music paradise for fans of the nineties. You can sing and dance along to hits such as "Mr. Vain" by Culture Beat, "Bailando" by Loona and many more. Last tickets are still available at 90s-supershow.at.
- "Erlebe deine Hauptstadt": The popular tourism initiative "Erlebe Deine Hauptstadt" is launching a new summer edition. Up to and including September 8, Viennese can once again enjoy luxury hotels in Vienna. The package includes two nights in one of around 20 participating hotels. Hotels can be booked from 130 euros for two people and two nights at erlebe-deine-hauptstadt.wien.
- Silent Disco at Strandbar Herrmann: On Saturday, it's time to put on your headphones and shake your hips. With sand in your toes, you'll feel like you're on vacation. It starts at 7 pm, tickets cost 14 euros.
- Short film festival: Every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, the open-air short film festival "dotdotdot" takes place in the garden of the Volkskundemuseum. This year's program includes many international short films in full-length programs.
- AniNite 2024: The AniNite 2024 convention taking place at the Austria Center Vienna from August 9 to 11 offers Japanophiles and cosplayers a space for exchange. Lectures, competitions and cosplay parades round off the program. Tickets at: www.aninite.at.
- Ottakringer Beer Festival: The Ottakringer Brewery hosts a beer festival throughout August. The program includes live music, pub quizzes, a culinary mile and beer yoga. All free of charge.A
