More than 50 km/h too fast: young speeders stopped

Probationary driver's license is gone for the time being

A few hours later, a 20-year-old car driver was also stopped in the municipality of Reißeck. The young man was driving on Mölltal Straße in the open countryside of Penk at around 9.05 a.m. and exceeded the speed limit of 100 km/h by 54 km/h. "The offense was detected by laser measurement," a police officer explained. The probationary license holder's license was temporarily confiscated and he will be reported to the police.