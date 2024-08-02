End of career? This interview gets under your skin

The Upper Austrian finished 24th in her second Games in the 200m medley in 2:15.04 minutes and was therefore eliminated. She missed the semi-finals by 3.08 seconds. She was not at all satisfied with her performance. "It just wasn't a good performance." Her biggest victory, however, was "that my parents have been in the same room again today for more than ten years", said the 26-year-old. Mom and dad were rooting for her in the stands: "It's really nice for me."