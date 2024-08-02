Tears live on TV
End of career? This interview gets under your skin
"I swam the race as if it was my last. I still don't know what will happen next, whether it will continue." Lena Kreundl gave free rein to her emotions on Friday after her preliminary heat in the 200-meter medley. The end of her career is in the air.
It was an interview that got under her skin. In 2012, she made her international debut in the general class at the European Short Course Championships in Chartres and thus also in France. "Now I'm back in France, somehow the circle is complete," said Lena Kreundl into the ORF microphone with tears in her eyes. "I simply enjoyed it."
The Upper Austrian finished 24th in her second Games in the 200m medley in 2:15.04 minutes and was therefore eliminated. She missed the semi-finals by 3.08 seconds. She was not at all satisfied with her performance. "It just wasn't a good performance." Her biggest victory, however, was "that my parents have been in the same room again today for more than ten years", said the 26-year-old. Mom and dad were rooting for her in the stands: "It's really nice for me."
Off to the police
It's pretty certain that she will start working full-time as a police officer in September. However, she may still compete in the upcoming short course season.
Best season
"But I'm physically very weak and have had extreme knee problems for over a year. Without the help of doctors, I wouldn't be able to do a single breaststroke." Her season with short course bronze at the European Championships was therefore the greatest thing for her. "I had the best season I've ever swum. I'm extremely grateful, so many people traveled all the way to watch. I'm very proud of myself."
