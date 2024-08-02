Race for AI chips
New Nvidia competitor Cerebras wants to go public
Chip manufacturer Cerebras wants to go public in the USA. The US provider of special processors for artificial intelligence (AI) announced on Thursday that it had filed a confidential application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
This allows companies to keep financial details of their business under wraps for as long as possible. Cerebras wants to take market share away from global market leader Nvidia with its chips. The latter currently supplies 80 percent of all high-performance AI chips.
Cerebras' planned IPO is seen as a litmus test for investors' appetite for new AI companies. On the one hand, many companies in the sector have seen their share prices multiply over the past year and a half. On the other hand, the billions invested in the construction and expansion of data centers are causing headaches for some investors. They doubt that this expenditure will pay off. They have therefore withdrawn money from technology stocks in recent weeks and invested it in other sectors.
Cerebras works with Aleph Alpha, among others. The US company supplies the supercomputers that the German software company wants to use to develop AI for the German armed forces.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.