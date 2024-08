“An honor, you don’t often get a chance like this!”

"Krone": Matti, you didn't play a minute at the EURO - but what experiences did you gain? What will you remember from the tournament

Matthias Seidl: A lot, I trained with Austria's top players for a month and improved in every session. It was a cool experience, with brutally different emotions. First the euphoria, then the emptiness. After the Turkey game, it was extremely quiet in the dressing room and on the bus. The ups and downs were extreme.