Austria’s show jumpers not in the team final!

Afterwards, the 31-year-old from Vorarlberg was unhappy with the draw: "We were a bit unlucky with the starting order. We couldn't look at any riders beforehand, which otherwise makes things a lot easier. My horse was pretty impressed by the jumps and the scenery - which we didn't really expect." Whether the last-minute decision for her less experienced horse Colestus Cambridge was the right one, "is difficult to say in hindsight. We made the decision as a team and we have to stand by it. It could just as easily have gone wrong with another horse."